“He will be crowned the best player ever”

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to split the opinions of football lovers across the globe. Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has jumped on the GOAT debate, claiming this season could hand Ronaldo the edge over Messi. He explained:. “I think this is the pivotal season where Ronaldo, for...

ClutchPoints

Brutal Cristiano Ronaldo assessment sent to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Dutch soccer legend Danny Blind has hit out on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United’s playing style ahead of the club’s match against Leicester City. Manchester United is visiting Leicester coming off an underwhelming draw against Everton. Cynics have been hard on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting XI and some believe that had the Portuguese started, the outcome would’ve been different.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo wants reuniting with former Juventus team-mate at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed to be keen to be reunited with his former attacking team-mate Federico Chiesa with new club Manchester United. The pair formed a formidable partnership up front for the Old Lady previously, with the Italian’s passion and hard work, as well as his ability to thrive under pressure attracting him plenty of interest in recent years.
SOCCER
theathletic.com

PSG fans banned from attending Marseille match this weekend

Paris Saint-Germain supporters have been banned from attending Sunday’s derby against Marseille over fears of crowd trouble. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are due to visit the Stade Velodrome this weekend for the first Le Classique of the season, but there will be no away fans following a ruling by local authorities.
SOCCER
The Independent

PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Paris Saint-Germain host RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight in Group A in a repeat of the 2019-20 semi-finals. Lionel Messi’s first PSG goal lifted the French club to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their last match in the competition, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side responded in style after dropping points in their opening draw against Club Brugge. Leipzig will be desperate for points after losing their first two matches of Group A although the German side’s slow start to the Bundesliga season continued with a 1-1 draw against Freiburg on Saturday as they stayed eighth. PSG defeated...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The 20 greatest-ever individual Champions League performances

For some, the Champions League is the yardstick for how good you are as a footballer. Doing it across 38 matches is one thing - but try doing it under the lights against the best in Europe. Plenty of tried, too. Champions League masterclasses are reserved for only the finest...
UEFA
The Independent

If Manchester United are less than the sum of their parts, Atalanta are much greater than theirs

As the dust settled on Manchester United’s fourth defeat in seven games, Brendan Rodgers was more than happy to explain how it came about to journalists at the King Power.Essentially, it all boiled down to pressing: the eagerness of his Leicester City players to win the ball high up the pitch on the one hand and the reluctance of United’s players to do the same on the other.“Their central players weren’t pressing so we could be patient and work the ball through the pitch. We got into some really good areas and put pressure on their backline,” Rodgers said. “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United welcome Atalanta to Old Trafford in the Champions League tonight.United are chasing another victory after Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp heroics in their previous European match against Villarreal.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat result followed an opening defeat at Young Boys, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into the third round of games in third place.Atalanta meanwhile are top with four points, and will prove stiff opposition.Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe provides PSG inspiration to remind Lionel Messi of invincibility

In no surprise, the stats are already swirling. You probably already know how many times Lionel Messi has been on a hat-trick, but graciously handed over a penalty to one of his teammates instead. If you are fortunate enough not to be suckered into the sphere of social media that revolves around whether the Argentine is greater than Cristiano Ronaldo and vice versa, the answer is nine.When Messi told Kylian Mbappe to take the spot-kick in the closing stages against RB Leipzig, after he’d already bent the Champions League game to Paris Saint-Germain’s will, it was celebrated as an example...
SOCCER
punditarena.com

Peter Schmeichel hails Denis Irwin as one of Man United’s best ever players

Peter Schmeichel hails Denis Irwin. Peter Schmeichel has said that “world-class” Denis Irwin is one of Manchester United’s best-ever players. Irwin was part of a Man United defence that guarded Schmeichel during one of the club’s most successful eras, culminating in the remarkable treble won under Alex Ferguson in 1999.
PREMIER LEAGUE

