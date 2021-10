Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger dumped the idea of the U.K. factory due to Brexit, BBC reports. Gelsinger cited the absence of the U.K. for the change of mind. "I have no idea whether we would have had a superior site from the U.K.," he said. "But we now have about 70 proposals for sites across Europe from maybe ten different countries.

