Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham: I Want the Film’s Message to Go Far and Wide Across the World
Director Shoojit Sircar, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal, has explained the title and said that he doesn’t want the movie to be limited to Punjab and wants its message to go far across the world. “Sardar Udham is the name of the film. Sardar Udham Singh or Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh was his name…and it is very much a part of the film. ‘Sardar Udham’ is my ‘samajh’ (understanding) of him. I have tried to present his thought process, his mind, his message in this film,” Sircar said. Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Reel vs Real Still From the Film, Applauds Shoojit Sircar for Recreating Scenes So Aptly.newsbrig.com
