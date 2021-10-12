CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Oct. 12 Letters to the Editor

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 9 days ago

After years of “intending to,” I finally sent in my membership fee to join the Pullman League of Women Voters. Why have I waited so long after a 43-year residency in our fair city? I’m afraid there is no rational explanation. The league has become more visible to me in recent years as I continue my 17-year service on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners. The November election will determine if I will be privileged to serve another six years. Every month, a member of the league faithfully attends our hospital board meetings as an observer. We feel and are appreciative of her silent presence. My understanding of the league’s objective is that our observer will glean information from the discussions during the course of our meeting’s agenda that may result in a future position statement or advocacy effort pertaining to improving health care in our region.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Local Briefs

Pullman League of Women Voters hosts discussion on election credibility. The League of Women Voters of Pullman on Tuesday will host discussion of an ongoing project reviewing state election credibility conducted by the League of Women Voters of Washington. Project Chair Linnea Hirst, from the Seattle-King County League, will join the Pullman League to discuss the project via Zoom noon to 1 p.m.
