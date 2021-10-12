Oct. 12 Letters to the Editor

After years of “intending to,” I finally sent in my membership fee to join the Pullman League of Women Voters. Why have I waited so long after a 43-year residency in our fair city? I’m afraid there is no rational explanation. The league has become more visible to me in recent years as I continue my 17-year service on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners. The November election will determine if I will be privileged to serve another six years. Every month, a member of the league faithfully attends our hospital board meetings as an observer. We feel and are appreciative of her silent presence. My understanding of the league’s objective is that our observer will glean information from the discussions during the course of our meeting’s agenda that may result in a future position statement or advocacy effort pertaining to improving health care in our region.