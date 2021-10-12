Inglourious Basterds – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review
Seeing the history of the world through the eyes of Quentin Tarantino is a refreshing and satisfying experience. This time we don’t see the Nazis commit atrocities to people. Instead, we see the good guys give the Nazis a taste of their own medicine, or in this case, a taste of the Basterd medicine. This kind of brutal violence in Inglourious Basterds would deter most audiences. However, since this is against Nazis, we tend to overlook such things and revel in the slaughter.nerdreactor.com
