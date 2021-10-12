CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Twitter begins rolling out its Spaces tab on iPhones

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has confirmed that it is now rolling out a new Spaces tab that will be found at the bottom of its app. The new Spaces tab is rolling out now, but only for English users of iOS devices. Social network Twitter has confirmed that it is rolling out a...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Your Facebook account was hacked, what can you do?

(WCMH) — Many Facebook users are finding they can’t log in to their accounts because someone has hacked their page, leaving the user without access. One woman is struggling to get her Facebook page — and her friends — back. Cathy Ebert has used Facebook for over a decade to keep in touch with old […]
INTERNET
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone App#Language#Ios#Spaces#Gif#Clubhouse#Iphone
komando.com

Use a Samsung smartphone? Install this security patch now

Technology leaves our privacy and security at risk every day as hackers quickly adjust to new security protocols. This leaves your personal information and your devices at risk. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly working to ensure top-notch security on their devices, but with each update comes new opportunities for your phone to be hacked.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Twitter rolls out pre-tweet warning about entering ‘intense’ conversations

Twitter will begin warning users about entering into “heated or intense” interactions on the platform.Pre-tweet alerts will offer a “heads up” if a conversation contains sensitive or controversial subjects, while a pop-up will warn users to not break Twitter’s rules.The pop-up also encourage people to communicate with respect, check the facts, and be open to diverse perspectives.The new system is designed to better support healthy conversation, according to Twitter.“Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in?” stated a post by the official account for Twitter Support.“We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Android Headlines

Twitter Testing Tabbed Views For Home & Latest Timeline Feeds

Twitter will make it easier to switch between the different views of your timeline. The social network currently offers two views of the main feed: Latest and Home. The former shows the latest tweets from the accounts you follow as they happen. The latter, meanwhile, is an algorithmic feed of recommended tweets based on your interests and activities.
INTERNET
soyacincau.com

Instagram wants its users to stop using Twitter to find out if it’s down

Instagram is going to start testing outage alerts to inform users about when technical issues occur and when they are resolved. This was announced in a blog post detailing the changes Instagram is making in order to help users understand what’s going on with their account. The in-app alerts will...
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Twitter launches ‘Spaces Spark’ accelerator program

Twitter today announced its Spaces Spark Program, a three-month accelerator initiative to discover and reward great Spaces on Twitter with financial, technical, and marketing support. Twitter announced Spaces Spark Program on its media center:. We’re seeking audio Creators who are hosting interesting Twitter Spaces today, or have a creative idea...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Twitter is bringing Ticketed Spaces to Android users in the US

Applications for Ticketed Spaces first opened in June for both iOS and Android users who are over 18, hosted three Spaces in the last 30 days and have at least 1,000 followers. Twitter is now encouraging Android users to apply for Ticketed Spaces and to provide feedback on the new feature.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

WhatsApp rolls out encrypted chat backups on iPhone

WhatsApp’s encrypted backups features is now rolling out on iPhone. Users can create a password to prevent unauthorized access to their chat data, while still uploading it to iCloud or Google Drive for their convenience. The feature ensures that your WhatsApp chats are protected, even if the backup file itself...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

1Password finally rolls out one of its most requested sharing features

1Password has announced a new feature for securely sharing passwords with anyone. The new feature allows you to create a link with the information you're sharing and make it accessible even to people who don't use 1Password. You can also specify when the link expires to reduce the risk of...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy