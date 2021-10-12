Back Issues

About a dozen community members gathered in the Moscow City Hall parking lot for a “Moment of Peace” event to express gratitude for the work public servants have done during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was organized by Moscow residents Sage Francetich and Lacey Coy Watkins in response to the attention — positive and negative, locally and nationally — the city’s emergency face mask ordinance has garnered. Those gathered said they imagine city officials are under a lot of stress because of backlash the ordinance has caused, and they wanted to show up to remind those officials that appreciative community members exist.