La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence on "Really Hard" Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
Watch: La La Anthony Files for Divorce From NY Knicks Carmelo Anthony. La La Anthony is finally sharing her thoughts on her divorce from NBA star Carmelo Anthony. In an interview with The Angie Martinez Show that was shared to YouTube on Monday, Oct. 11, the 39-year-old TV personality explained how her life has evolved since splitting from the athlete. La La, who shares 14-year-old son Kiyan with Carmelo, filed for divorce in June after 11 years of marriage.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0