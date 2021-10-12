La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence on "Really Hard" Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

Even though the full team has yet to take the floor, fans can already tell that this Los Angeles Lakers team is going to be exciting. All the players have talked about being willing to sacrifice in order to win, and that kind of mentality should carry them far. LeBron James himself seems awfully excited for the 2021-22 season and no one can blame him considering the roster has the look and feel of a contender.

