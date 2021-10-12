CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence on "Really Hard" Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

By Ryan Gajewski
 9 days ago

La La Anthony is finally sharing her thoughts on her divorce from NBA star Carmelo Anthony. In an interview with The Angie Martinez Show that was shared to YouTube on Monday, Oct. 11, the 39-year-old TV personality explained how her life has evolved since splitting from the athlete. La La, who shares 14-year-old son Kiyan with Carmelo, filed for divorce in June after 11 years of marriage.

Bossip

La La Anthony Says She Never Predicted Carmelo Creepin’ & Alleged Side Seed Spreading — ‘It Came Outta Nowhere’

La La Anthony is ready to start a whole new chapter in her life...if it wasn't already apparent! She's been focusing more on her acting career in the last few years, appearing in 'Power' as Keisha and now killing a new role and the 'BMF' series on Starz. It was no coincidence that she had been filling up her calendar, she finally revealed,  confirming she was trying hard to avoid rumors and chatter about her divorce from her ex Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Angie Martinez
Person
La La Anthony
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Speaks on Russell Westbrook’s New Role In Los Angeles

Carmelo Anthony was once a star during his prime years in the league while with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. However, all stars must eventually learn that a time will come when they won’t be the core of the team anymore, at least production-wise. Guys like Melo and Rajon Rondo have learned to put the team first while also still being able to play with their own style.
NBA
Radar Online.com

La La Anthony Says She Was Single 'For Years' Before Pulling Plug On 15-Year Marriage With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony considered herself single "years" before she ever decided to end her 15-year marriage with NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The 39-year-old Power actress spoke out for the first time about her decision to file for divorce. Opening up about the painful topic on The Angie Martinez Show, Kim Kardashian's best friend got candid about leaving Carmelo for good.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans React To Carmelo Anthony's First Points In A Lakers Jersey

After suffering a disappointing defeat in the 2021 playoffs, Rob Pelinka and the L.A. Lakers knew they had a lot of work cut out for them. With many of the team's role-players having failed to step up, the franchise prepared for a busy summer. One of their first moves? Signing...
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony pump-fake a free throw, get everyone in lane

LOS ANGELES — This isn’t golf. You don’t get a practice swing. In the NBA, you are not allowed to pump-fake a free throw, that’s considered a violation. Carmelo Anthony did it anyway late in the third quarter Wednesday. Even ‘Melo was cracking up. Anthony finished with nine points on...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Team Culture Will Be ‘Fun’

Even though the full team has yet to take the floor, fans can already tell that this Los Angeles Lakers team is going to be exciting. All the players have talked about being willing to sacrifice in order to win, and that kind of mentality should carry them far. LeBron James himself seems awfully excited for the 2021-22 season and no one can blame him considering the roster has the look and feel of a contender.
NBA
New York Knicks
Yardbarker

Ranking The Best Versions Of Carmelo Anthony: Nuggets Melo Was On Another Level

Carmelo Anthony is one of his generation’s greatest scorers, and arguably the most versatile scorer in his position. Anthony could take defenders inside and outside in his prime, and in the latter stages of his career, he has become an excellent spot-up shooter. Not to mention, the future Hall of Famer has played for 5 different franchises over his career: the Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, and Trail Blazers.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Carmelo Anthony Sounds Fully Bought In After Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers added a lot of veteran talent to their roster this NBA offseason. They rounded out their roster with players on veteran’s minimum deals, as they have eight players currently on the roster with that contract. One of the players playing on a minimum deal that people...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony gets honest on retirement ahead of Lakers opener

Carmelo Anthony is entering his 19th year in the league this season, suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers. At the ripe age of 37, when most NBA players are well past their basketball expiration date, the Lakers star claims he’s still not considering hanging it up just yet. Melo was vocal on his thoughts on retirement ahead of LA’s season opener.
NBA
Sporting News

Why did Carmelo Anthony sign with the Lakers for the 2021-22 NBA season?

On the night of the 2003 NBA draft, there is absolutely no way you could have imagined this scenario would be possible. Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are teaming up for the first time on a championship-contending Los Angeles Lakers roster. As unlikely as it was 18 years ago, it...
NBA
