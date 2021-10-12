CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

From first date to dream realized

By Kali Nelson, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Tia and Blake Taylor have always dreamed of owning a gym together, which makes sense.

The gym has always been part of their relationship. They had their first date in a gym, they were engaged in a gym and were married at a yoga festival.

When offered the chance to buy the North Idaho Athletic Club, known about town as NIAC, they knew they had to take the opportunity. Tia said NIAC had felt like home ever since she’d first stepped in it.

“I always came to the farmers market and kept walking by this place and it is very enticing, the stability balls in the window,” she said. “And finally I just came in and the previous owner gave me a tour and I remember … coming home that day and telling Blake, ‘Like, oh my gosh, it feels like home just like walking through this place.”

The Taylors were announced as the gym’s new owners in a Sept. 4 post on the North Idaho Athletic Club Facebook page. Amy Paul has owned the gym since the spring of 2006 when she purchased it from Kevin Clary and Trent Bice, who founded the gym in 2001.

The Taylors both went to Washington State University and each have been involved as personal trainers in the fitness community in both Pullman and Moscow.

Yet the idea of owning their own gym, and NIAC specifically, always stuck with them.

“This gym has such a unique vibe, it just feels like family,” Tia said. “ I think with kids care … and the group fitness classes … it depicts Moscow. It’s just so different from anywhere else.”

In the next year, the Taylors hope to update some of the weight equipment in the gym and start some more community outreach.

The North Idaho Athletic Club is located at 408 S. Main St. Hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Memberships can range from a day pass to three-, six- and 12-month options.

Nelson is the news clerk at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. You can reach her with feature story ideas at knelson@dnews.com.

