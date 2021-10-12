Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Just three touches in win

Gainwell rushed twice for 16 yards and caught one of his three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers. Coming off the biggest game of his young career, this certainly qualifies as a disappointing result for Gainwell. The Eagles did hardly any running in the first half though and only ended up with 22 carries total for the game -- nine of which belonged to Jalen Hurts. The rookie now has a tough matchup against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.