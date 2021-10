Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has provided an exciting update on Marcus Rashford, saying the returning star looks "sharp" and will "help the team a lot." Rashford, who is yet to play for Manchester United's first team this season, struggled with a shoulder issue throughout the last season. After the European Championships, where he made five appearances for England, the young forward decided to rectify the reoccurring injury by undergoing surgery in the summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO