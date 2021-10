LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The No. 10 Nebraska volleyball team put away its fifth straight win Friday night, defeating No. 13 Penn State 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17) at Rec Hall. The Huskers improved to 11-3 (5-0 Big Ten) to sit alone atop the conference standings, while the Nittany Lions dropped to 11-4 (4-1). Madi Kubik matched her season high with 19 kills and added 12 digs, a block and an ace for her second double-double of the year. Nicklin Hames, playing in her 100th career match, tallied her team-leading eighth double-double on a season-high 49 assists and 12 digs to go with three blocks and an ace.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO