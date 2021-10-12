CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Notice of local road closures

 9 days ago

SEBRING — The Circle of Truth Ministries has been approved to hold a concert on Saturday, Oct. 16. The concert will be held outdoors on North Ridgewood Drive between Circle Drive and North Mango Street. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 7.45 p.m. There will be local road closures associated with this event. Due to the length of time it will take for event setup, local roads within the event area will be closed at 7 a.m.

