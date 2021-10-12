CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes will still be awarded in 2022

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Globes will still be handed out in 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is set to still honor the best performances of 2021 despite NBC previously confirming it wouldn't be airing the annual ceremony in 2022. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for...

www.sanfordherald.com

CBS LA

Golden Globes Forms Partnership With NAACP As It Works To Rehab Image

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an ongoing effort to repair its shattered image, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group which puts on the Golden Globes, announced Thursday a partnership with the NAACP. The five-year “collaborative partnership” will attempt to boost diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. The two groups will collaborate on “trailblazing initiatives” with the goal of providing visibility to projects from artists with “diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds” and “increasing diverse representation in the industry. The embattled HFPA has been actively attempting rehabilitate its reputation in recent months. Last week, the HFPA announced 21 new members, its largest incoming class. Just under half the new members were women, 29% were Black, 24% were Asian, 29% were Latinx and 19% were Middle Eastern. Back in May, with the organization facing criticism for its lack of diversity and controversy about its ethical practices, NBC announced that it would not televise the Golden Globes in 2022. At the time, stars like Scarlett Johansson called on Hollywood to step back from the Globes, and Tom Cruise returned three Golden Globes he won. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos also announced that the streaming company would cut ties with the HFPA until meaningful change was made.
ADVOCACY
Deadline

Golden Globes Moving Forward With Plans To Bestow Honors This Year

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to bestow Golden Globe honors this movie season, even in the absence of the typical awards ceremony broadcast on NBC, Deadline has confirmed. A source said Monday that “the HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.” No additional information on plans was disclosed, apart from the fact that the org’s 21 new members will be able to participate in voting on this year’s honorees. It’s not yet clear whether the typical Golden Globe...
CELEBRITIES
Florida Star

Bel Hernandez To Help The Organization That Distributes Golden Globes Become More Inclusive

Media entrepreneur Bel Hernandez has joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Credentials Committee. The committee selects new members of the HFPA, the group that presents the Golden Globe Awards. Hernandez is one of several prominent media professionals recruited recently to help diversify the HFPA. The association describes the appointments...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

2022 Golden Globes confirmed, nominations set for December

Following a week of speculation about the future of the 2022 Golden Globes, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its plans on Friday to move ahead with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9, 2022 with nominations coming on December 13. The deadline for final motion picture screenings occurs on December 9. Whether studios will cooperate with the Golden Globes is an open question, of course. Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced an industry-wide reckoning over its lack of diversity and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

HFPA Sets Date For Untelevised 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced. The Globes news was relayed to publicists today in a letter from interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and President Helen Hoehne. That letter also referenced “conversations last week” during which the organization received “valuable feedback” from publicists. Exactly how and where the awards will be presented remains undetermined, and multiple issues need to addressed before those questions are answered, Deadline hears. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More &#8211 The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below. NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months. Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards: HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

The 2022 Golden Globes Are Happening Whether NBC Likes It or Not

The HFPA is gonna go its own way for the 79th annual Golden Globes next year. The group has announced its plans for the nominations and the awards ceremony, all without longtime broadcaster NBC. In May, NBC decided it was not going to air the 2022 ceremony after the Los Angeles Times reported there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But in true belligerent Globes spirit, fuck it, they’re doing it anyway. Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on December 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday for those who observe), and the ceremony will follow on January 9, 2022. The deadline for motion-picture and television submissions is November 15. No further details regarding the awards presentation have been announced.
ENTERTAINMENT
IBTimes

Golden Globes To Go Ahead Despite TV Blackout Over Diversity Row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which votes on the Globes and has been under fire due to allegations of racism, sexism,...
CELEBRITIES
People

2022 Golden Globes Still Moving Forward Despite Not Having NBC Broadcast After Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) plans to move forward with its 2022 Golden Globe ceremony, even if the awards show won't be televised on NBC anymore. Back in May, NBC announced it would not air next year's Golden Globes, which the HFPA hosts, after outrage was sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Golden Globes, Snubbed by NBC, to 'Announce' Next Winners in January

Five months after NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, the organization behind the embattled awards show has set a date to at least announce its next batch of winners. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set a Nov. 15 deadline for submissions in TV and movie categories. Nominations will be revealed on Dec. 13, leading up to an announcement of winners on Jan. 9, 2022. NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for its lack of representation behind the scenes. (At the...
MOVIES
sacramentosun.com

NBC won't telecast Golden Globes 2022 ceremony

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): One of the much-watched and reputed award ceremonies- The Golden Globes will precede in 2022 but without NBC. As per Variety, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be proceeding to recognize the best of this year's film and television achievements despite the fact that NBC will not televise this year's Golden Globes ceremony.
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Untelevised Golden Globe Awards will announce its 2022 winners on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards

Despite not airing on NBC, the Globes will proceed with its original plan of announcing winners on Sunday, Jan. 9. Because NBC opted not to air next year's ceremony, the Critics' Choice Awards moved its award show to Jan. 9. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced it will announce Golden Globe nominations on Monday, December 13. UPDATE: Critics Choice Awards president Joey Berlin calls the Globes' announcement "a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry."
ENTERTAINMENT
