Thorben Hoffmann securing the points. We need the whole squad to step up this season and put in match-winning performances when other aspects of the game are not going to plan. Hoffmann was ultimately the difference between us getting three points or one on Saturday, and it’s saves like that worldie towards the end of the match that will be crucial at the end of the season. Echos of Shay Given and Thomas Sorenson. Sehr Gut, Torwart.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO