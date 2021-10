A Sanford woman was killed and her sister injured when the all-terrain four-wheeler they were on plunged off a railroad trestle and landed on U.S. 1 early Sunday.

The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Oak Park Road in the area of Pfizer Pharmaceutical and Caterpillar Inc.

