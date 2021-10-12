Camels pull away late to down G-W

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Partial human remains found in a Florida wilderness area have been identified through dental records as belonging to Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered travel blogger Gabby Petito, the FBI said on Thursday. The remains were discovered on Wednesday in the swampy Carlton Reserve not far...
Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
The House of Representatives voted Thursday to find former adviser to President Trump Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was called to appear before the committee last week but failed to appear.
Some investors aren't waiting to see if former President Donald Trump's plans for a media company to challenge the likes of Facebook, Twitter and even Disney can actually become reality — they're all in. Trump said Wednesday that he's launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to the...
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
Hundreds of Netflix employees walked out of the company's Los Angeles office at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving work to protest the platform's controversial Dave Chappelle special. Not only does the streaming platform employ office workers, but stars too. And some on-camera Netflix employees also took a stand. The walkout...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
