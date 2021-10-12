CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, NC

Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at StreetFest

By MARK ROGERS mrogers@sanfordherald.com
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZZ8I_0cOUdMac00

Bands played, dancers danced, people enjoyed tasty tidbits from food trucks and art projects were dedicated Saturday at the Downtown Sanford StreetFest & Fireworks despite the constant rain showers.

Though the rain and clouds canceled the fireworks and dance party later in the day, attendees still got to enjoy the feature band, 120 Minutes, which moved its 7:30 p.m. performance indoors to Hugger Mugger. Despite the rain, the crowds remained good throughout the day, including as the City of Sanford Appearance Commission dedicated new artworks by artist Chris Dalton and sculptor Jason Morris along Charlie Watson Lane.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Morris
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
The Associated Press

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
1K+
Followers
72
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy