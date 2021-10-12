Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at StreetFest

Bands played, dancers danced, people enjoyed tasty tidbits from food trucks and art projects were dedicated Saturday at the Downtown Sanford StreetFest & Fireworks despite the constant rain showers.

Though the rain and clouds canceled the fireworks and dance party later in the day, attendees still got to enjoy the feature band, 120 Minutes, which moved its 7:30 p.m. performance indoors to Hugger Mugger. Despite the rain, the crowds remained good throughout the day, including as the City of Sanford Appearance Commission dedicated new artworks by artist Chris Dalton and sculptor Jason Morris along Charlie Watson Lane.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.