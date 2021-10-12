CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siler City, NC

Man dies as car hits crowd outside Siler City restaurant

By MARK ROGERS mrogers@sanfordherald.com
The Sanford Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILER CITY — One man was killed and several other people were injured in a vehicle crash at a Siler City restaurant on Friday. Reports said a sport utility vehicle driven by John Salvatore Graviano, 60, of Siler City, was westbound on U.S. 64 when it crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle turning left, continued into oncoming traffic, and then into the parking lot of Johnson’s Drive-In. The vehicle struck a group of people who were standing outside the restaurant, killing R. Mark McKinney of Morrisville and injuring several others.

