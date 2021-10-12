CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Price Stuck at mid-0.73 amid Firm USD, Risk-off tone

AUD/USD price slightly gains amid improved business climate. Evergrande’s crisis keeps weighing on the risk sentiment.

ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears Break 1.2300 amid Soft USD, Firm WTI

USD/CAD struggles around the 1.2300 level amid various factors. The role of the USD as a safe haven is questioned despite a rate hike expectation. Canadian dollar benefited from the better-than-expected CPI data and may keep pressure over the USD. On Wednesday, the USD/CAD price analysis struggled to benefit from the modest rebound from the … Continued.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Levels, AUD/JPY at the Extremes

Earlier in the month, I highlighted the potential for a breakout in the Australian Dollar on the topside, thanks to encouraging seasonality for risk appetite, alongside Australia’s improved terms of trade at a time where markets were excessively short the AUD. Now that the Aussie has reclaimed the 0.7500 handle, the concern lies with whether there is much more fuel in the tank for an extended push higher in the short run or is it time we start to see some profit-taking.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Analysis: Softer USD Supports, Looking to Test $1,800

Gold remains positive despite a minor downside correction. US dollar weakened amid rising in stocks that provided some room for the gold bulls. Overall, the prices are in consolidative mode despite a weaker dollar. The gold price analysis suggests a mildly bullish scenario amid slightly deteriorated risk sentiment because of the Chinese Evergrande crisis. However, … Continued.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF drops to five-week lows amid risk-off, lacks follow-through

USD/CHF failed to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to levels just above the 0.9200 mark. The risk-off impulse in the markets benefitted the safe-haven CHF and exerted some pressure. Elevated US bond yields revived the USD demand and helped limit further losses for the major. The USD/CHF pair retreated...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Potential Target At 0.7612

The Australian Dollar surged by 50 pips or 0.67% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Thursday. By and large, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 21 Oct 2021

Our free forex signals service trade for today is a buy order on the GBP/USD pair. The GBP/USD pair is trading in the red but the current decline could be only a temporary one. In the short term, the price could only test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. Yesterday, the UK … Continued.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 114.05; (P) 114.37; (R1) 114.66;. The break of 113.87 minor support suggests short term topping at 114.69, just ahead of 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 114.71. Intraday bias is mildly on the downside for pull back to 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 113.61) and below. But downside should be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rise resumption. On the upside, sustained break of 114.71 will resume larger up trend from 102.58 to 100% projection at 118.18 next.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats from 0.7500 to 0.7460 amid risk-off market sentiment

The market sentiment is downbeat as riskier assets weaken against the US dollar safe-haven status. AUD/USD falls on higher US T-bond yields, showing investors seem convinced that rising inflation will force the Fed to act fast. AUD/USD: Will dip towards support at 0.7427 and 0.7338 – Commerzbank. The AUD/USD slides...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Bear’s return eyes 0.7420 amid inflation-linked fears, China woes

AUD/USD remains pressured after reversing from a three-month high. Fed tapering chatters, fears of higher inflation propelled US Treasury yields, RBA's Lowe cited inflation woes as well. China-led risk-off also underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Preliminary PMIs for October are eyed for fresh impulse, risk catalysts are the key. AUD/USD...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. leading indicators rises smaller 0.2% in September

The U.S. leading economic index grew a softer 0.2% in September and pointed toward somewhat slower growth, the Conference Board said Thursday."The U.S. LEI rose again in September, though at a slower rate, suggesting the economy remains on a more moderate growth trajectory compared to the first half of the year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, director of business cycles research at the board. "The delta variant, rising inflation fears, and supply chain disruptions are all creating headwinds for the US economy." The index had increased 0.8% in August and 0.9% in July. The LEI is a weighted gauge of 10 indicators designed to signal business-cycle peaks and valleys.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears target break of 0.7450 and eye 0.7430s

AUD/USD falls as US yields rise and the US dollar recovers ground. AUD/USD bears look to 0.7440 and then 0.7420 on the break of 0.7550s. AUD/USD bears are stepping in on the back of a firmer US dollar, some slight risk-off and rising US yields. This is exposing a critical level of support in the 0.7550s that is vulnerable, exposing the 0.7430s as the next downside target on an hourly basis.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Oil Futures Pares Early Gains, Settle Notably Lower

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday, weighed down by a forecast that U.S. weather this winter will likely be warmer than average. Profit taking after recent strong gains, and lower coal and natural gas prices contributed as well to oil’s fall today. Oil’s reversal after early gains was also...
TRAFFIC
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls to Break 0.7500 Despite Dovish RBA

AUD/USD price remains positive, just below the 0.7500 mark. FOMC’s tapering start in November may provide room for the Greenback to resurge. Australia’s bond mark gains while RBA is cautious about hiking rates before 2024 amid rising energy prices and slow economic recovery. The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a technically bullish picture amid better risk … Continued.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Copper price surges past $11,000 on supply squeeze

The copper price continued to rally towards record highs on Tuesday as signs of extremely tight supply outweighed concerns that slowing growth in China will impact demand. Traders were paying huge premiums for quickly deliverable copper after stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) warehouse system tumbled to their lowest level in decades.
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD steady above 1.3800 amid risk-on sentiment

The British pound extends its three-day rally, relying on hawkish comments of BoE’s Governor Bailey. UK’s softer than expected inflation will not change the Bank of England intention of hiking rates. The US Dollar Index has fallen almost 1% in the current week, despite higher US T-bond yields. The GBP/USD...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: On the Verge of Massive Breakout

The Australian dollar rallied significantly on Tuesday to show signs of strength again, and even closed at the top of the range. The fact that we are sitting just below the 0.75 level does in fact suggest that we have further to go at this point. The Aussie has been struggling due to the Chinese economy, but it now appears that people are looking beyond that and trying to short the US dollar overall. The 0.75 level is a very important level that people will be paying close attention to, and a daily close above it can send this market much higher.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF struggles to gain any meaningful traction, remains below mid-0.9200s

A combination of factors assisted USD/CHF to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. Rallying US bond yields revived the USD demand and extended some support to the major. The dominant risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and contributed to the uptick. The lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants caution...
BUSINESS

