AUD/USD Price Stuck at mid-0.73 amid Firm USD, Risk-off tone

The Australian dollar rallied significantly on Tuesday to show signs of strength again, and even closed at the top of the range. The fact that we are sitting just below the 0.75 level does in fact suggest that we have further to go at this point. The Aussie has been struggling due to the Chinese economy, but it now appears that people are looking beyond that and trying to short the US dollar overall. The 0.75 level is a very important level that people will be paying close attention to, and a daily close above it can send this market much higher.

