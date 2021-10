Simulation games can be a great way to experience jobs and ways of life without the hassle of having to leave your house and, more importantly, without any fear of reprisal should you crash or cause death or injury to innocent bystanders. To many they may seem mundane, perhaps slightly pointless, but to some they’re an escape, just as games should be. For those who have train driver listed amongst those careers that didn’t quite happen, Train Simulator 2022 might just be the ticket they’re looking for.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO