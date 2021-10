Ads as comments on posts is Twitter's new idea, which the service will be testing in the coming months. Twitter has a new idea for marketing on its website. Bruce Falck, the man in charge of monetization (Revenue Product Lead) at Twitter, Inc, announced the start of global testing of ads in the form of comments to tweets. Selected mobile users will be able to find this type of promotional material as the first, third and eighth reply to any post. You can see how it looks in practice thanks to the animation posted by Falck.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO