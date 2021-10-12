CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubilo picks up $125M to double down on building a more engaging platform for virtual and live events

By Ingrid Lunden
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlkeon Capital led the round, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital. This Series B is a huge financial leap for Hubilo. Prior to this, the company — headquartered in San Francisco, but grown out of India — had raised just $28 million in six years (with $23.5 million of that raised in a Series A only seven months ago, also during the pandemic). It is not disclosing valuation.

#Startup#Double Down#Videoconferencing#Ab Inbev#Alkeon Capital#Balderton Capital#Zoom#Linkedin#Blackboard#The United Nations#Roche Pharma#Facebook#Tiktok
