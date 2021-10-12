CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

By Bobby Mills
Grand Island Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Tyson Denkert-Kenesaw - Ran for 245 yards and 5 touchdowns on 19 carries, completed 3 of 5 passes for 72 yards and another score, plus made 6 stops on defense in the Class D-1, #1 Blue Devils 58-7 victory over Blue Hill. That elevated the incomparable Denkert over the 5,000 career rushing yards mark, placing him in elite company with the other 55 backs in history to reach the coveted 5,000 career rushing yards milestone.

