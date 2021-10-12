Week 7 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said on his weekly television show that the team thinks senior defensive back Deontai Williams avoided a serious knee injury against Minnesota. Williams, the sixth-year senior, logged his fourth interception of the year in the second half against the Gophers on Saturday on a leaping grab, but went down and grabbed his left knee when he landed. He did not return to the game, but Frost had a relatively positive update on the "Husker Football Show" on Sunday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO