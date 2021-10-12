New USC Price dean shares how better policies can transform people’s lives
Dana Goldman will be installed Tuesday as dean of the USC Price School of Public Policy, where he will hold the C. Erwin and Ione L. Piper Dean’s Chair. A Distinguished Professor of Public Policy, Pharmacy and Economics, Goldman directed the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics for 12 years. The center’s research has guided national policy discussions on Medicare reform, drug prices, the Affordable Care Act, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and health disparities. USC News sat down with Goldman to learn more about what motivates him.news.usc.edu
Comments / 0