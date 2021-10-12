Spain's Mediacrest, Wanda Vision Team for 'Lonely Man,' Gerardo Olivares' Return to Docu-Fiction (EXCLUSIVE)
Spain’s fast-growing TV production company Mediacrest is joining forces with Wanda Vision, one of the country’s top arthouse distributors-producers, on docu-filmmaker Gerardo Olivares’ project “Lonely Man.”. The Mediacrest-Wanda deal will see Wanda Vision’s partners José María and Miguel Morales assuming co-producers roles, handling an undisclosed part of project distribution rights.www.sfgate.com
