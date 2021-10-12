CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's Mediacrest, Wanda Vision Team for 'Lonely Man,' Gerardo Olivares' Return to Docu-Fiction (EXCLUSIVE)

By Emiliano De Pablos
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain’s fast-growing TV production company Mediacrest is joining forces with Wanda Vision, one of the country’s top arthouse distributors-producers, on docu-filmmaker Gerardo Olivares’ project “Lonely Man.”. The Mediacrest-Wanda deal will see Wanda Vision’s partners José María and Miguel Morales assuming co-producers roles, handling an undisclosed part of project distribution rights.

Variety

Chile’s ‘(Im)patient’ Bows Trailer As It World Premieres at Busan (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean Constanza Fernández’s sophomore pic “(Im)patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”) is celebrating its world premiere at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in South Korea on Oct. 9 although Fernandez has mixed feelings about it. “Korea’s Covid restrictions continue to be super restrictive so I can’t attend it,” Fernandez told Variety, adding “I won’t be able to fully enjoy its world premiere and I love this festival.” However, her medical drama will form part of the festival’s World Cinema sidebar, which features “everything I want to see this year and that makes me very, very happy,” she said. Rome-based international sales and production company TVCO has picked up international...
ETOnline.com

Diego Luna's 'Pan y Circo' Returns With Big Appetite For Equality, Representation and Great Food (Exclusive)

Diego Luna is sworn to secrecy on his Star Wars series, Andor, but he's eager to discuss the new episodes of Pan y Circo. "Oh, no, no. I can't tell you that," Luna tells ET when asked about how Cassian Andor's story adds to the galactic cinematic universe. "The only thing I can say is that I'm very happy with what we've done so far. But we're not there yet. We'll be there soon."
Variety

Sanfic Industria Unveils Fiction, Documentary Features to Pitch at 2021 Santiago Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Santiago International Film Festival (SANFIC) has unveiled the full list of films participating in its upcoming Labs for fiction and documentary features, running under the festival’s Sanfic Industria banner Oct. 27-Nov. 5. It’s the second such event hosted by the fest this year, although the first to welcome participants in person. In March, a entirely online Industria event was held, where Brazil’s “The Life That’s Left,” Costa Rica’s “Crono-Capsulas” and Chilean drama series “Silver Bridge” and “La Vida de Nosotras” highlighted the field of exciting projects. “It is not easy to host two industry spaces in the same year and host...
SFGate

Antípodas Film Lab Opens in Seville as Southern Spain's First Dedicated Post-Production Facility (EXCLUSIVE)

The South of Spain is getting its own dedicate post-production studio, Antípodas Film Lab, the first of its kind in the region. Based out of Seville, the state-of-the-art facilities are co-founded by a group of post-production experts made up of José M. G. Moyano (“Marshland,” “Unit 7”), Juan Ventura Pecellín (“Marshland,” “Juan of the Dead”), José Manuel Rocha (“Tamara and the Ladybug,” “La Peste”), Manuel Terceño (“Marshland,” “Parking”), Amparo Martínez (“The Head,” “Yo, mi mujer y mi mujer muerta”) and Darío García García (“La Peste,” “The Challenge: ETA”).
SFGate

Disney Plus Buys 'The Hardy Boys' for International (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Plus has swooped on the international rights for “The Hardy Boys.”. The mystery series, which airs on Hulu in the U.S. and YTV and StackTV in Canada, was sold by Corus Entertainment-backed producer-distributor Nelvana to Disney Plus in select international markets, and will land on Star. Star is the...
New Haven Register

Peter Farrelly in Talks to Team With Eagle Pictures on Adaptation of Guillaume Musso's 'Seras-tu là' (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: Tarak Ben Ammar’s Eagle Pictures is in talks with “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly to team up on the film adaptation of French author Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel “Seras-tu là,” Variety has learned. “Seras-tu là” revolves around Elliott, a 60-year old widowed and renowned surgeon who lives in San...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action-Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action-thriller project. The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code. Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris. As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
CHICAGO, IL
