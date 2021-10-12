Spain's Mediacrest, Wanda Vision Team for 'Lonely Man,' Gerardo Olivares' Return to Docu-Fiction (EXCLUSIVE)

Diego Luna is sworn to secrecy on his Star Wars series, Andor, but he's eager to discuss the new episodes of Pan y Circo. "Oh, no, no. I can't tell you that," Luna tells ET when asked about how Cassian Andor's story adds to the galactic cinematic universe. "The only thing I can say is that I'm very happy with what we've done so far. But we're not there yet. We'll be there soon."

