CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Spain's Mediacrest, Wanda Vision Team for 'Lonely Man,' Gerardo Olivares' Return to Docu-Fiction (EXCLUSIVE)

By Emiliano De Pablos
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain’s fast-growing TV production company Mediacrest is joining forces with Wanda Vision, one of the country’s top arthouse distributors-producers, on docu-filmmaker Gerardo Olivares’ project “Lonely Man.”. The Mediacrest-Wanda deal will see Wanda Vision’s partners José María and Miguel Morales assuming co-producers roles, handling an undisclosed part of project distribution rights.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Chile’s ‘(Im)patient’ Bows Trailer As It World Premieres at Busan (Exclusive)

Chilean Constanza Fernández’s sophomore pic “(Im)patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”) is celebrating its world premiere at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in South Korea on Oct. 9 although Fernandez has mixed feelings about it. “Korea’s Covid restrictions continue to be super restrictive so I can’t attend it,” Fernandez told Variety, adding “I...
WORLD
ETOnline.com

Diego Luna's 'Pan y Circo' Returns With Big Appetite For Equality, Representation and Great Food (Exclusive)

Diego Luna is sworn to secrecy on his Star Wars series, Andor, but he's eager to discuss the new episodes of Pan y Circo. "Oh, no, no. I can't tell you that," Luna tells ET when asked about how Cassian Andor's story adds to the galactic cinematic universe. "The only thing I can say is that I'm very happy with what we've done so far. But we're not there yet. We'll be there soon."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maribel Verdú
Person
Elvira Lindo
Person
Joaquín Furriel
seattlepi.com

Antípodas Film Lab Opens in Seville as Southern Spain's First Dedicated Post-Production Facility (EXCLUSIVE)

The South of Spain is getting its own dedicate post-production studio, Antípodas Film Lab, the first of its kind in the region. Based out of Seville, the state-of-the-art facilities are co-founded by a group of post-production experts made up of José M. G. Moyano (“Marshland,” “Unit 7”), Juan Ventura Pecellín (“Marshland,” “Juan of the Dead”), José Manuel Rocha (“Tamara and the Ladybug,” “La Peste”), Manuel Terceño (“Marshland,” “Parking”), Amparo Martínez (“The Head,” “Yo, mi mujer y mi mujer muerta”) and Darío García García (“La Peste,” “The Challenge: ETA”).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docu#Barcelona#Wanda Vision
seattlepi.com

Chile's Sanfic and Mexico's Morbido Grow Existing Partnership, Unveil 2021 Screenings and Pitches (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Sanfic Industria, the industry section of the Santiago International Film Festival (Sanfic), and Grupo Morbido, the Mexican horror conglomerate, have unveiled details for the 2021 Sanfic-Morbido industry events unspooling in early November, as well as a special poster designed by Chilean-Ecuadorian artist Alberto Montt to mark the occasion. In...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

M-Appeal Acquires Kirill Sokolov's 'No Looking Back' - Tallinn (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales outfit M-Appeal has acquired “No Looking Back,” a family drama with a darkly comic edge in which three generations of warring women face-off. The film world premiered at Kinotavr – Open Russian Film Festival in September and makes its international premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Intl. Film Festival in November in the main competition section.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

U.K., Spain Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on Film and High-End TV Production

The U.K. and Spain have signed a memorandum of understanding in respect of film and high-end TV production as both countries experience a production boom. With projects including “Eternals,” “Wonder Woman: 1984” and “The Crown” shooting across both Spain and the U.K., Film Commissions for both territories have come together to enhance collaboration, for example, by assisting in facilitating travel and production between the two countries during the pandemic for a number of TV series.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
seattlepi.com

Disney Plus Buys 'The Hardy Boys' for International (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Plus has swooped on the international rights for “The Hardy Boys.”. The mystery series, which airs on Hulu in the U.S. and YTV and StackTV in Canada, was sold by Corus Entertainment-backed producer-distributor Nelvana to Disney Plus in select international markets, and will land on Star. Star is the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Rebecca Hall's 'Passing,' Cannes Winner 'Titane' Compete for Camerimage Award

Rebecca Hall’s deft directorial debut “Passing,” which competed for Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize and was acquired by Netflix, and Julia Ducournau’s sophomore feature “Titane,” winner of Cannes’ Palme d’Or and France’s entry in the International Feature Film Oscar race, have been selected to compete in a section devoted to up-and-coming directors at the 29th edition of EnergaCamerimage, a film festival that focuses on the art of cinematography.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Many Saints of Newark' Star Michael Gandolfini, 'Hunters' Alum Zack Schor Join 'The Offer' at Paramount Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Offer” is a 10-episode series based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), detailing the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Juno Temple also joined the cast as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kate Winslet Joined By Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough & Josh O’Connor For Film On Model-Turned-WWII Photographer Lee Miller

EXCLUSIVE: In a development that makes for as hot a package as you’ll find at the Virtual American Film Market, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor will join Kate Winslet in LEE, the Ellen Kuras-directed film about the wartime experiences of Lee Miller. Miller traded a glamorous career as a Vogue cover model and muse to artists like Man Ray for a dangerous career as a WWII photographer who chronicled the fighting on the allied front lines and exposed the atrocities that Hitler’s Nazi Germany perpetrated on Jews in concentration camps. Rocket Science, CAA Media Finance and UTA...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy