Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Nothing will stop the crypto bull run. Bitcoin price joined the new high club with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones, after peaking at a new all-time high of $67,176 on Wednesday. The catalyst was the launch of the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF, which led to an explosion in buy-side orders. All the media attention around BTC, had a positive spillover effect on most other major cryptocurrency prices as well.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO