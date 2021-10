Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 21:. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to find demand in the second half of the week but rising US Treasury bond yields continue to help the currency limit its losses against its major rivals. Ahead of mid-tier data releases from the US - weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Existing Home Sales and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, the US Dollar Index holds above 93.50.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO