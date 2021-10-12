CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond County, NC

2 County residents killed in nightclub shooting

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ln5Ra_0cOUb1vM00

MCCOLL, SC — Two Richmond County residents were killed and three others have been hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

The victims were Bria Byrd, 23, and Ronnie Oxendine, 31, WBTW reported. The shooting reportedly took place around 1:55 a.m. at Club Amnesia, which is located just over the North Carolina line in South Carolina lines.

The other victims have not been identified. The investigation is ongoing. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by press time Tuesday. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Marlboro County law enforcement.

Comments / 5

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Two in serious condition after Hamlet shooting

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department responded to a shooting on the 30 Block of Main Street Tuesday morning. Officers identified two adults victims at the scene; one male, one female. Both victims had been shot multiple times and remain in serious condition at this time, according to HPD. The victims have not yet been identified.
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Oct. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:05 p.m., deputies responded to Mickey’s Mark on Mill Road following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a 12 pack of beer, valued at $10, a pack of cigars, valued at $1, and a Black and Mild cigar, valued at $.79. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Unclaimed property available for Richmond County residents

ROCKINGHAM — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is encouraging North Carolina residents to see if they have unclaimed property they can be reimbursed for. Unclaimed property is something that is owed to an individual that was never received. It could be their last paycheck before moving, an unknown bank account, a rent deposit that was returned, or a stock certificate that was lost.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

IHOP may take over former Fatz Café location

ROCKINGHAM — An IHOP location could be coming to Richmond County. An IHOP corporate guest relations staff member who asked not to be named confirmed that a potential new location is under construction in Rockingham. It would take the place of the former Fatz Café near the Walmart off of East Broad Avenue. Fatz ceased operations early on in the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Richmond County, NC
Government
Richmond County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, NC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Mccoll#Wbtw
Richmond County Daily Journal

County’s Ag Fair cancelled after negotiations broke down

HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair has been officially cancelled for this year, the Hamlet Lions Club announced this week, but this time not due to COVID-19. Lee Thomas, the first-year fair manager for the Lions Club, said that he was in talks with Mike’s Amusements to supply the rides that would be the main attraction for the fair, but the company never sent a contract. Up until the last couple of weeks, they still intended to hold something as late as the last weekend in October, the same weekend as the Seaboard Festival, but without rides the other events aren’t enough of a draw, according to Club President Jamie Gerald.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy