Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Oct. 12

A local musician returns after several years off music with a determined return in Another Day, an EP that goes from love songs to songs of uncertainty to songs of determination and strong self worth. With a Jason Mraz-type pop sentimentality and bright swing, things start off sunny with the opener “When I Build My World.” Here, Richard Tyler Epperson shows that, to him, love is not a castle in the sky with someone, but a practical future built on strong partnership, and it contains all the warmth of real, earnest optimism. The rest of the EP, though, travels through more troubled waters, where on “Tonight (Wicked Lies)”, Epperson deals with being wrong about something or someone, and delivers cutting lines like “I thought I saw some good in you / but it must have been my own reflection” amidst some of the most experimental production on the EP and edgy beats that amp up the drama. Meanwhile, songs like “Another Day” and “What Should I Do” are melancholy tracks dealing with uncertainty, with the refrain of “Another Day” reading like two edges of the same coin—on one side, another day can be a new start, or more of the same numbness that Epperson sings of dealing with. But he comes back to positivity on the closer “Beautiful Day,” seeming to pick the new start, and offers up the kind of understanding he probably needed back in the middle of the sadder songs. All in all, the six-song EP is a well-constructed depiction of life’s peaks and valleys, and makes the listener feel like Epperson is a gentle friend guiding them through the highs and lows. The EP is out today, Oct. 15, and you can find links to listen and watch his music videos at @richardtylerepperson on Instagram.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO