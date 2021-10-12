Google preps Digital Car Key support with latest Play services update
In March this year, Google formed the Android Ready SE Alliance to drive the adoption of digital keys and driver’s licenses. At I/O 2021 in May, Google then announced that it was adding Digital Car Key support in Android 12 to help you unlock your car with your phone. While the company gave us a brief overview of the feature during the event, we haven’t seen any mentions of it in Android 12 beta releases so far. But that might change soon.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0