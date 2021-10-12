Google preps Digital Car Key support with latest Play services update

Home alone? Not if you have a Google Assistant-powered device. We've collated some of the best games you and your new best buddy can play at home together. The Google Assistant never fails to keep us entertained. Almost certainly built into at least one device you have at home - whether it be your Android smartphone, Google Home/Nest speaker, tablet or smartwatch - Google's quirky personality will ensure you are never alone. Below we've compiled some of our favourite games you can play using Google Assistant, alone or with friends.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO