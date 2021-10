What do Peckham and Chelsea have in common? Well, nothing really. Though Chelsea used to be artsy, and now it’s posh, while Peckham is currently artsy but used to be posh (back in the sixteenth century and the 1950s). However, there’s now something that can unite them for ever more: They both have an observational reality documentary TV show about them. Yup, fans of ‘Made in Chelsea’ get ready, there’s an SE15 equivalent on the way – ‘Peckham’s Finest’.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO