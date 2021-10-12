REFILE-Outokumpu raises profit outlook ahead of results

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set to log the fourth weekly decline in five, as investors were cautious ahead of the third-quarter economic data and earnings report from major companies at home. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 1.65 points, or 0.05%, to 3,004.61 by 0210 GMT, set for the third straight decline. ** It is set to post a 0.32% fall for the week, after gaining 1.99% a week earlier. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics traded flat, while peer SK Hynix rose 1.25%. Battery maker LG Chem rose 2.23% but platform company Naver fell 1.58%. ** South Korea's economic growth likely slowed a bit in the third quarter as robust exports were partially offset by subdued domestic demand due to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, a Reuters poll found. Data is due on Tuesday. ** Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are expected to report their third-quarter earnings on Thursday and Tuesday, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 89.2 billion won ($75.65 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,178.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.09% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,179.9. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 108.51. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 1.889%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 2.417%. ($1 = 1,179.1800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO