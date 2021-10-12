CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

REFILE-Outokumpu raises profit outlook ahead of results

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Refiles to fix dateline)

HELSINKI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu on Tuesday raised its outlook for July-September, citing increased stainless steel prices.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be higher instead of on par with the second quarter of 2021 when it was 223 million euros ($257.85 million).

Outokumpu said stainless steel deliveries had decreased by 8% compared to the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Reporting by Essi Lehto, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nissan cuts planned output in October and November by 30% - Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan is slashing its planned global production for October and November by 30%, as it struggles with a shortage of semiconductors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei business daily reported. The Japanese carmaker has informed suppliers that it will build a total of 583,000 cars during...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rentokil sales move higher amid flurry of acquisitions

Pest control and hygiene business Rentokil Initial saw revenues nudge higher for the past three months as it was boosted by acquisitions.Shares in the business dipped in early trading on Thursday despite it hailing a “strong performance” from its core operations.The update comes just weeks after it increased its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm following strong demand following the pandemic.On Thursday, Rentokil said its revenues rose by 0.5% to £761.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.However, it said this was depressed by its disinfection business which fell away from pandemic-boosted levels from last year.We...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

SAP’s cloud business drives quarterly results, raised outlook

BERLIN (Reuters) -SAP said on Thursday that demand for its cloud business database was growing as the German business software group confirmed its preliminary third-quarter results and full year guidance which it raised last week. The company had forecast cloud revenue to grow by 16%-19% in the year as a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outokumpu#Outlook#Dateline#Helsinki#Stainless Steel#Finnish
MarketWatch

Tractor Supply reports earnings beat, raises guidance

Tractor Supply Co. reported third-quarter net income of $224.4 million, or $1.95 per share, up from $190.6 million, or $1.62 per share, last year. Sales of $3.018 billion were up from $2.607 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.66 and sales of $2.861 billion. Comparable sales growth of 13.1% beat the FactSet consensus for 7% growth. "Despite unprecedented pressures across our supply chain, we are raising our outlook for fiscal 2021 and are on track for a record year of sales and earnings," said Chief Executive Hal Lawton in a statement. For 2021, Tractor Supply now expects sales of $12.6 billion, up from previous guidance for $12.1 billion to $12.3 billion. Comp store sales are expected to grow 16%, up from the previous outlook for growth of 11% to 13%. And EPS is now expected to be $8.40 to $8.50, up from $7.70 to $8.00 previously. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $12.263 billion, comp store sales growth of 13.4% and EPS of $8.01. Tractor Supply stock rose 1.4% in Thursday premarket trading, and is up 43.9% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 20.*% for 2021 so far.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

First Industrial Raises 2021 Outlook on Strong Q3 Results

Illinois-based real estate investment trust (REIT) First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has reported excellent financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. First Industrial reported FFO per share of $0.51, higher than the year-ago FFO and the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Enfusion valued at $1.9 billion as IPO priced at top of expected range

Enfusion Inc. is set for its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's initial public offering priced overnight at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company sold 15.32 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $260.5 million and selling shareholders sold 3.43 million shares to raise $58.3 million. With a total of 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at $1.92 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "ENFN." The company is going public at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Anthem stock gains after profit and revenue beats, raised full-year earnings outlook

Shares of Anthem Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health benefits company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, amid higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid and Medicare, and raised its full-year outlook. Net income rose nearly seven-fold to $1.51 billion, or $6.13 a share, from $222 million, or 87 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $6.79, above the FactSet consensus of $6.37. Revenue grew 15.0% to $35.82 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $35.35 billion, while expenses increased 9.9% to $33.83 billion. Medical enrollment grew 5.7% to 45.1 million members. The company raised is 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to "greater than $25.85" from "greater than $25.50," compared with the FactSet consensus is $25.66. The stock has rallied 22.6% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has advanced 13.5% and the S&P 500 has climbed 20.3%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip ahead of Q3 GDP data, major corporate earnings next week

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set to log the fourth weekly decline in five, as investors were cautious ahead of the third-quarter economic data and earnings report from major companies at home. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 1.65 points, or 0.05%, to 3,004.61 by 0210 GMT, set for the third straight decline. ** It is set to post a 0.32% fall for the week, after gaining 1.99% a week earlier. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics traded flat, while peer SK Hynix rose 1.25%. Battery maker LG Chem rose 2.23% but platform company Naver fell 1.58%. ** South Korea's economic growth likely slowed a bit in the third quarter as robust exports were partially offset by subdued domestic demand due to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, a Reuters poll found. Data is due on Tuesday. ** Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are expected to report their third-quarter earnings on Thursday and Tuesday, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 89.2 billion won ($75.65 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,178.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.09% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,179.9. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 108.51. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 1.889%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 2.417%. ($1 = 1,179.1800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
MARKETS
Reuters

Sika reports 18.2% jump in 9-month sales

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Sika AG on Friday reported an 18.2% rise in sales for the first nine months of the year, as it sold more of its products to the construction sector, while overcoming higher raw material prices and supply bottlenecks. Sika, whose compounds are used...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Evergrande debt payment; election, corporate outlook weigh

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei rose on Friday, recouping early losses, after embattled developer China Evergrande Group made a bond payment, while caution ahead of the nation’s general election and corporate earnings season capped gains. The Nikkei share average rose 0.69% to 28,905.86 by 0203 GMT, snapping a...
STOCKS
Reuters

REFILE-Anthem raises 2021 profit forecast after Q3 beat

(Refiles to fix word placement in 1st paragraph) Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc on Wednesday raised its profit outlook for 2021 after the second-largest U.S. health insurer beat third-quarter profit estimates. Excluding special items, Anthem earned $6.79 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, ahead of the average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes misses profit and revenue forecasts as Hurricane Ida, inflation and supply constraints weighed

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. sank 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the oilfield products and services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, as results were hurt by Hurricane Ida, cost inflation in chemicals and supply-chain constraints. The company swung to net income of $8 million, or a penny a share, from a loss of $170 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 16 cents from 10 cents, but missed the FactSet consensus of 21 cents. Revenue edged up 0.9% to $5.09 billion but...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Verizon Reports Mixed Q3 Results; Lifts FY21 EPS Outlook

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 4.3% year-on-year, to $32.92 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $33.2 billion. Total Verizon Consumer revenue grew 7.3% Y/Y to $23.3 billion, driven by strong demand for connectivity and products, while consumer wireless service revenues rose 4% Y/Y to $14 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Anthem ups 2021 outlook after profit beat on lower costs

(Reuters) -Anthem Inc raised its earnings forecast for 2021 on Wednesday after the second-largest U.S. health insurer beat third-quarter profit estimates on the back of lower-than-expected medical costs. Anthem forecast 2021 adjusted profit to exceed $25.85 per share, raising its outlook for the third time this year. Earlier, the insurer...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Lithia Motors stock set to rally after profit and revenue rise well above forecasts

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the auto retailer reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose sharply and were well above expectations. Net income nearly doubled, to $307.9 mullion, or $10.11 a share, from $158.8 million, or $6.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose 63% to $11.21, beating the FactSet consensus of $9.30. Revenue grew 70.4% to $6.17 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.78 billion, while cost of sales increased 67.8% to $4.98 billion. New vehicle retail revenue rose 53.9% to $2.90 billion and used vehicle retail revenue rose 90.2% to $2.08 billion. "The pipeline is robust and we continue to identify accretive deals that strategically expand our network while meeting our disciplined return thresholds," said Chief Executive Bryan DeBoer. The company said it is pacing ahead of schedule toward its goal of $50 billion in revenue and $50 of EPS by 2025. The stock has gained 15.7% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
RETAIL
kfgo.com

J&J raises 2021 profit view, keeps vaccine sales outlook unchanged

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2021, even as it stuck to its outlook of $2.5 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine this year. The company raised its annual adjusted earnings forecast to between $9.77 per share and $9.82 per share, from its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy