CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, IN

Volunteers needed to manage warming centers

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENFIELD — Volunteers are needed to open warming centers this winter, and a training session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Hancock County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, or COAD, is hoping participants will sign up to learn the principles of how to open, close, manage and select a site for a shelter. It takes three women and three men each night for warming centers to open this winter. The session Saturday is through the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, and a background check is required to be a volunteer. It will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1450 W. Main St., Greenfield. More information is available by calling 317-372-2304 or visiting www.HancockCOAD.org.

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
County
Hancock County, IN
Hancock County, IN
Society
Greenfield, IN
Society
City
Greenfield, IN
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Calvary Baptist Church#Coad
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy