Hancock County, IN

County surveyor receives award

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHancock County Surveyor Susan Bodkin, right, received the 2021 Arthur R. Himsel Award from the Association of Indiana Counties. The award is the AIC’s highest honor, and it’s granted to an individual who has dedicated her public career as an elected county official. Bodkin has been surveyor since 2008 and has also received the 2012 Surveyor of the Year Award from the AIC; 2014 Indiana County’s Surveyor of the year; and 2017 Presidential Award. She’s also involved in the Hancock County 4-H sheep program, the Kenneth Butler Soup Kitchen and volunteers through the hospital. She and her husband Dave have been married 36 years and own a small farm in central Hancock County. Bodkin is pictured with Therese Brown, the 2019 Himsel winner.

