Continuing Coverage: Yuma doctor dies in Santee plane crash

13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports from the scene of the tragedy

SANTEE, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - At least two people have died and two others injured after a small twin engine plane crashed near Santana High School in Santee, CA.

We can confirm that Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Cardiologist, Dr. Sugata Das was among those killed in the crash, according to YRMC.

According to Santee Fire Battalion Chief, Justin Matsushita, it was a little after 12 p.m. on Monday when fire crews got word of a crash. Dozens of law enforcement and fire crews rushed to the scene.

“We believe that the injuries are non survivable for anyone on that plane,” said Battalion Chief Matsushita.

According to officials, the crash damaged at least five homes in the area, with two confirmed to be a total loss. Locals on the ground felt the impact from the crash.

“I was standing at the kitchen window and I heard this loud scream like eeee. I look up and I saw the airplane coming. Boom. I thought it landed in the intersection, but apparently it hit the UPS truck,” said a Santee resident.

A UPS driver was struck by the plane in the street. The wing of the small plane clipped the UPS truck at the intersection of Jeremy and Greencastle Street. UPS has confirmed that the driver died from the accident.

The FAA and NTSB have taken over the case from Santee Fire Department. This is still an ongoing investigation.