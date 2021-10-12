CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruis'n Blast Review

IGN
Cover picture for the articleReviewed by Luke Reilly on Nintendo Switch. "It may look like a 20-year-old energy drink commercial crossed with

GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood review in progress: "An absolute shotgun blast of joy"

Back 4 Blood's zombie co-op mayhem puts so few barriers between you and its brand of gory fun that you're knee-deep in Ridden guts before you even really know what you're doing. There's a brief tutorial or an option to play the campaign solo with friendly bots, but there's nothing to stop you from running into battle without the faintest idea of how any of the systems really work.
IGN

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Review

Imagine yourself walking through a tunnel in the underground ruins of the ancient Sumerian Empire. The camera focuses tightly behind your back, adding to that sense of claustrophobia and dread as you clunkily move through the caverns. Suddenly, you hear the distinctive screams of famed High School Musical diva Sharpay Evans from ahead. You know you’re about to be met with a heart-pounding fight against some godforsaken terror that will be sure to test your quick-time event skills.
IGN

Mario Party Superstars: The Final Video Preview

We played Mario Party Superstars and checked out the spooky Horror Land board from Mario Party 2. We also visited Mt. Minigames and played Bumper Balls ten times in a row. Mario Party Superstars is a nostalgia trip of iconic boards, minigames, and new improvements on the original Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube games.
IGN

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Gameplay Overview

Check out the first developer diary for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. In this gameplay overview, creative director Noah Decter-Jackson and the development team at Complex Games give us a deep dive into what Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is about, the game's systems, who the Grey Knights are, and more. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is scheduled to release in 2022 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is available to wishlist now.
IGN

The Road to Hell

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing The Road to Hell mission in Act 3: Remnants. Listed below is the complete The Road to Hell Walkthrough and strategy guide. For this mission, we highly suggest using the...
IGN

Razer Enki Review

Hot on the heels of its Iskur gaming chair, Razer is out to deliver something entirely more traditional but no less premium with its second major release: the Enki. While the Iskur focused on ergonomics and striking design with its snakeskin-like adjustable lumbar support, the Enki is Razer’s answer to the classic racing chair. Filled with small touches for enhanced comfort and a premium feel, this gaming chair is one to watch ahead of the holiday season.
IGN

Mario Party Superstars' Best Feature Is The Board Game Stickers

Mario Party Superstars is a nostalgia-trip of iconic boards, Bumper Balls, and new improvements on the original Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube games. I recruited three of my colleagues to join me in playing Horror Land, a board from 2000’s Mario Party 2 on N64. It’s so crazy seeing Birdo and Waluigi walking around this classic board I first played 21 years ago. Horror Land has a day/night cycle every two turns and includes a new transition animation for when the time changes. This board also allows Whomps to finally get a good night's rest, and you can’t wake them up to get by. In 2018’s Super Mario Party, you only needed 10 coins for a Star, but in Mario Party Superstars, you’ll need 20 coins to buy a Star. Toadette has to adjust for inflation, after all.
IGN

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Stabbomancer And Brr-Zerker - Official Class Trailer

Steal a glimpse of the Wonderlands in the first Tiny Tina's Wonderlands class trailer. Here we're introduced to two of the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes: Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker. The Stabbomancer can use AoE damage spells like Ghost Blade, and spells that increase your damage when stealthed such as From the Shadows. Whereas the Brr-Zerker can equip their Feral Surge weapon to deal frosty damage to just about anything. Using their Dreadwind ability, the Brr-Zerker can even spin right through enemies. Take a look at the trailer to see them in action. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released on March 25, 2022 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
IGN

Apex Legends - Escape Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends, the free-to-play hero shooter game, for a look at Apex Legends: Escape and the dangers that await. The Legends are taking a vacation and they're ready for some fun in the sun...or at least, they think they are. Apex Legends: Escape launches...
IGN

No More Heroes' Suda 51 Was Asked to Make a Deadpool Game By Activision

Goichi Suda, the No More Heroes creator better known by his online alias Suda 51, says that he was once asked to make a Deadpool game by Activision. The Grasshopper Manufacture CEO has also spoken further about his studio's ten-year plan, which should include three brand new games. Speaking with...
IGN

Valle De Oro Operations

This page of the IGN guide for Far Cry 6 contains links to every mission or operation in the Valle De Oro region. You can also check out our fully interactable map of Yara for all the collectibles in the region (and the rest of Yara). How to Start Operations...
IGN

The Riftbreaker Review

There were so many moments while playing The Riftbreaker where I stood at the precipice of annihilation: my resources dwindling, my base relatively undefended as I scrambled to put out fires, and tens of thousands of aggressive aliens marching in my direction. Whether I was managing resources, constructing my base of operations, making upgrade decisions for my mech, or battling hordes of enemies, this RTS/top-down shooter hybrid rarely let me feel at ease – in a good way. Even with several unfortunate bugs and a bland story, surviving by the skin of my teeth through meticulous time management and split-second decision-making made it all worth it.
IGN

Disciples: Liberation - Release Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for Disciples: Liberation, for a look at gameplay and more from the dark fantasy strategy RPG, available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. In Disciples: Liberation, follow the story of Avyanna, a child of two worlds--yet part of none--on a quest to explore a war-torn world. Starting out as an unknown and petty mercenary, her quest will lead players through sorrow and bloodshed before she eventually gains control of a mighty army, ready to challenge fate. Along the way, she will be challenged to make many difficult choices, from selecting companions to navigating romantic encounters. It's up to the player to decide what sort of leader she will become. With her army, which can be recruited from over 50 units, players will fight complex turn-based battles against beastly creatures, in which only shrewd tactics will lead to victory. Avyanna's motto will serve players well: 'Regret later. Act now.'
IGN

Boomerang X - Endless Update: PC Launch Trailer

A new Endless wave mode is available now on PC for the action gam, Boomerang X. Check out the trailer. Boomerang X has launched its first major update on PC, extending the breakneck boomerang action into an infinite onslaught of enhanced enemies in the mysterious Red Garden, an all-new map. Hurl yourself into Endless Run Mode with a variety of options, changing your shield supply and what power ups you have access to. Depending on your choice these categories make the game more challenging, teeth-clenchingly difficult, or just provide a different flavor. You can even make custom categories. Time to let your recklessness run free.
IGN

Echo Generation - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for a look at some of the enemies you'll fight in your quest to save the suburbs in Echo Generation, the turn-based adventure game that's out now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC. Strange things are stirring in Maple Town. What should have been another quiet summer filled with reruns of 'Rascal and Rosky' becomes a supernatural adventure starring an unlikely trio. An inexplicable crash in the cornfields leads to bizarre occurrences popping all over town. The weirdest part? No adults seem to notice it. Determined to get to the bottom of it, Dylan and friends decide it's time to put a pause on the filming of their first film, "Alien Skin Eaters". Why? To do the only logical thing - solve some mysteries once and for all.
IGN

Monomals - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Monomals, the puzzle-platformer game that blends fishing and music creation, is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for a look at gameplay and more. In Monomals, choose from a variety of different styles of music, collect adorable and melodious Monomals, then create music with them in a quest to become the greatest animal DJ.
IGN

Haunted Chocolatier Wiki Guide

IGN's Haunted Chocolatier guide has collectible locations for every hidden item in Haunted Chocolatier. This collectibles page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, pictures, lists, maps, and videos!
IGN

The Lion's Roar

This page of the IGN Far Cry 6 guide contains a complete walkthrough of the El Este mission; The Lion's Roar. NOTE: To unlock this Operation, you must have completed Our Right To Party. The Lion's Roar. LOADOUT RECOMMENDATION: You’ll fight a number of powerful vehicles in this Operation, including...
