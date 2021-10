WNBA Finals Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Game 1 10/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Phoenix Mercury are hosting the Chicago Sky at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, October 10, at 15:00 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, with both teams making it to the finals without having the home court advantage. Phoenix eliminated the New York Liberty in the first round with an 83-82 score, the defending champions Seattle Storm in the second round with 85-80 and eliminated the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals with 3-2 wins. Chicago eliminated the Dallas Wings in the opening round with 81-64, Minnesota Lynx in the quarterfinal with 89-76 and won the semifinals series against the squad with the best record in the regular season, the Connecticut Sun with 3-1 wins.

