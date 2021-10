The no.2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) are on their way to meet the no.18 Auburn Tigers (4-1) in the SEC showdown of college football action at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. 2nd-ranked Georgia remained unbeaten after a shutout victory over Arkansas in week 5 of NCAAF action on Saturday. The Bulldogs took the lead in the SEC East Division with a 3-0 conference and a 5-0 overall standings this season. Georgia earned their second shutout victory this season after the Bulldogs defeated the 13th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks at 37-0 in their recent stint on Saturday. The Bulldogs awarded the Razorbacks their first loss this season using their potent rushing offense for 273 yards while passing for only 72 with a total of 345 offensive yards in the win. Georgia posted 22 first downs, 33.3% 3rd down, and 100% 4th down efficiency while gaining 67 total plays on 5.1 yards per play.

