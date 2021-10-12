CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Death Comes Knocking

By Jennifer Cione-Kroeschel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re all going to die! But no, really. We are. Like most people in middle age, especially after a global event that has forced us to watch and mourn as millions of people die fairly suddenly, the presence of death has become harder to ignore. Perhaps younger and more carefree people (are there any of those anymore?) may be able to file that inevitability into the backs of their brains, but it has been at the forefront of mine for years, and I’m sure I’m not alone. As someone who is apt to bring up the subject, I’ve found that most people still don’t want to think about it, which, of course, makes at once very much sense and absolutely no sense. Ignoring it won’t prevent it, and may actually expedite it if it impedes someone from taking proper precautions and seeking preventive care. But I get it; it’s scary. I am terrified. The simple fact is though that denial is really making this thing more difficult for those left behind.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

