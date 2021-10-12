Free College Football Picks For Today 10/12/2021

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois—College football pick is Bowling Green Falcons +9. Bowling Green defense holding opponents to only 344 yards with game, 3.9 per rush and 6.1 yards per pass attempt. They have covered all five games as an underdog this year with recent seven point loss at Kent and a four point win at Minnesota. Quarterback Matt McDonald is completing 65.3% of his throws for a passing attack that averages 6.5 per attempt. Northern Illinois defensively is allowing 411 yards with 189 rushing for 5.1 yards per pass and 8.2 yards per pass attempt. Play Bowling Green +9.