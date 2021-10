All staff members and faculty in University Park must provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, Penn State University announced Tuesday. The policy is in compliance with the executive order issued by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, requiring all federal employees, contractors, and others to be fully vaccinated against the virus, the University said. It applies to all faculty and staff, regardless of whether or not they are working on federal contracts, according to the school.

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO