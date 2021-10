The Indiana Pacers (0-1) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) will clash in the NBA Preseason face-off schedule at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Indiana acquired the services of Rick Carlisle as the head coach after the team did not qualify in the playoffs last season. The Pacers bowed to the New York Knicks at 104-125 in their recent preseason battle on Tuesday. All-Star center Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with an average of 20.3 PPG with 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per outing last season. The Pacers posted 41.3% shooting from the field, 34.1% from the three-point region, and 81.3% from the free-throw line with 38 points scored in the paint. Indiana hauled down 54 total rebounds with 11 offensive boards and distributed 26 assists with 8 blocks and one steal. The Indiana Pacers gave up 16 turnovers and committed 22 personal fouls in the loss.

