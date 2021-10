The first time Heidy Canales stepped onto Penn State’s University Park campus, she fell in love with all the University has to offer. But Canales, who hails from Prince George’s County in Maryland, knew she wouldn’t be able to afford the cost of tuition, housing and other related expenses. With her parents and siblings having been born in El Salvador, Canales was the first in her family to be born in the United States and saw how much her parents sacrificed to financially support her family.

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO