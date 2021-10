Back in action for the second straight preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, the 76ers won 125-113 at home on Thursday night. With Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris back in the mix, the Sixers got a balanced effort all around that saw eight players score in double figures. The team shot 18-for-37 (.486) from 3-point range, with 12 of those threes coming in the first half. After swiping 16 steals in Monday’s game, the Sixers recorded 14 steals in the rematch.

