CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

PD Editorial: Don’t tip the scale on school construction contracts

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD
Press Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Rosa taxpayers should know — and be disturbed — that their school board is considering a policy that’s likely to drive up costs for school improvement projects. At issue are project labor agreements, which discourage open competition for publicly funded construction projects by imposing union wages and other union-related costs on nonunion contractors and subcontractors. PLAs are on the agenda for Wednesday’s board meeting.

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Santa Rosa, CA
Industry
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Industry
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Local Union#Elementary Schools#Project Labor Agreement#Pd Editorial#Santa Rosa City Schools#Measure L
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy