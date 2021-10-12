PD Editorial: Don’t tip the scale on school construction contracts
Santa Rosa taxpayers should know — and be disturbed — that their school board is considering a policy that’s likely to drive up costs for school improvement projects. At issue are project labor agreements, which discourage open competition for publicly funded construction projects by imposing union wages and other union-related costs on nonunion contractors and subcontractors. PLAs are on the agenda for Wednesday’s board meeting.www.pressdemocrat.com
