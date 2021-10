Today’s the day! The first game of the National League Division Series has finally arrived, and the Atlanta Braves are ready and excited for the postseason. What has got them fired up? For reigning MVP Freddie Freeman, it’s bonding with his twin sons. After spending some much needed quality time with them one morning, it helped to ease some of the stress he’s been feeling from his mind. Now, he’s ready to enter the postseason and keep on hitting.

