DNR police looking for officers

Photo courtesy West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is actively recruiting police officers throughout West Virginia with a series of Physical Agility Tests. One of the PAT dates will be Oct. 23, at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley.

Other dates for the PATs are this Saturday at the South Charleston Community Center, the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown (Oct. 29) and the Romney Wellness Center (Nov. 13).

All tests will begin at 9 a.m.

After all PAT dates have been completed, there will be a written test on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the DNR headquarters located at 324 4th Ave. in South Charleston.

Sgt. Bob Johnson with the DNR police in Beckley said there has been a drastic drop in the number of state officers since the start of the pandemic last year.

“Ever since Covid, we have taken a hit just like every other agency or job out there,” he said. “My numbers are dropping.”

Prospective officers will face the following requirements:

l Must be able to complete 18 properly executed push-ups within one minute;

l Must be able to complete a 1.5-mile run within 14 minutes, 36 seconds;

l Must be able to complete 28 properly executed sit-ups within one minute;

l Must be able to swim 37 1/2 yards fully clothed. All candidates should bring long pants and a shirt for the swimming test and a change of clothing for the running test.

Candidates must also complete a psychological evaluation and meet the medical requirements as stated in the law enforcement standards at www.wvdnr.gov/lenforce/employment.shtm.

All candidates must apply at this link before reporting for the PAT. Paper applications will not be accepted without prior authorization.

This will be the first time the agility tests have been offered outside of Charleston, in an effort to reach more prospective officers.

“We even relaxed our requirements,” Johnson said. “It used to be the standard four-year degree, or two-year degree and two years law enforcement (experience). We’ve dropped it now to where if you’re a veteran with four years of active duty service, we’ll take you.”

Serving since 1897, the DNR police is West Virginia’s oldest law enforcement agency.

An officer’s duties are wide ranging, and the officer will provide assistance to other law enforcement agencies.

“Our officers are assigned to a county. They enforce mainly hunting and fishing game laws, but we can enforce any state law so we’ll back up some of the state police, the deputies and even some of the city officers,” Johnson said.

“But a county officer’s main job is to take care of complaints within that county, whether it’s trespassing, hunting without permission, fishing violations, checking up on fishing licenses daily, or also litter complaints, we enforce environmental laws and help the forestry (division) during the burning seasons.”

For more information, call 304-558-2784.

