Great! Work Begins On Pavilion at Huddy Park in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey

By Shawn Michaels
 9 days ago
It was back in November of 2020 that the main gazebo at Huddy Park in Downtown Toms River collapsed...leaving the three-piece gazebo reduced to rubble. The Township believed that strong wind storms and bad weather caused the situation for the larger of the two gazebo's that are situated at Huddy Park. The good news is that work has begun once again on the main gazebo at Huddy Park and will once again be a beautiful part of the Downtown Toms River park.

105.7 The Hawk

Experience Your Own Funeral At The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel In Asbury Park, New Jersey

Lou and I got to spend every Friday broadcasting live from the legendary Asbury Park boardwalk all summer long. In that time, I got intimately aware of my surroundings...Convention Hall, Wonderbar, The Stone Pony...and yes Tillie was keeping watch (which doesn't creep me out at all)...but The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel is offering the most twisted Halloween simulation you will EVER experience...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

How NJ shore businesses survived summer of 2021: A look back and ahead

Because of the pandemic lockdowns and limits, tourism spending in New Jersey took a big hit in 2020, but merchants down the shore enjoyed a great bounce-back this summer. During a Shoreview presentation at Stockton University on Thursday, Lori Pepenella, the CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce, said visitors flocked to the region in June, July and August.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

10 Trick-or-Treats We Do Not Want Again in Ocean County, NJ

We had so much fun with this talking to you about those Trick-or-Treats that were the worst growing up with Shawn & Sue. Halloween is such a fun time of the year for kids and parents. Walking around neighborhoods with a pumpkin or a pillowcase filled with so many treats is every kid's dream. Except, when you get that "one" treat that's horrible.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The 5 Most Annoying Roads in Ocean County, NJ; Do You Agree?

Sitting around talking at the table with my friends, "Let's talk about the annoying roads in Ocean County." It's that road that every time you're driving on it, you're rolling your eyes. And of course saying, "This road is so annoying." WOW, I opened a giant can of worms. You mention different roads in Ocean County, the roads that you and your friends most frequent, which one is the most annoying - there's an opinion for every road.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shawn Michaels
105.7 The Hawk

Be Careful Driving – Here are the Deadliest Roads in Ocean County, NJ

Look out! You'll want to be EXTRA careful when driving on these Ocean County roads. Listen to Diana Tyler nights on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app. Did you know you can access fatal accident statistics for NJ online? I didn't until earlier today. The New Jersey State Police's website keeps track of the state's fatal accidents each year and organizes it by county.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

